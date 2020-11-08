Dream11 Team Prediction

KCC vs PAHK Hong Kong Premier League T20 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Kowloon Cricket Club vs Pakistan Association of Hong Kong Match at Kowloon Cricket Ground 11.30 AM IST November 8 Sunday:

Kowloon Cricket Club vs Pakistan Association of Hong Kong Dream11 Team Prediction Hong Kong Premier League T20

TOSS: The Hong Kong Premier League T20 match toss between Kowloon Cricket Club vs Pakistan Association of Hong Kong will take place at 11.30 AM IST – November 8, Sunday.

Time: 1.45 PM IST.

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Ground.

KCC vs PAHK My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Jamie Atkinson

Batters – Rory Cox (vc), Daniyal Bukhari, Arbaz Khan, Babar Hayat

All-Rounders – Waqas Barkat, Aizaz Khan (c), Yasim Murtaza

Bowlers – Jay Davidson, Tanwir Afzal, Dan Pascoe

SQUADS

Kowloon Cricket Club:

Jamie Atkinson, Aizaz Khan, Rory Cox, Simandeep Singh, Christopher Carter, Ahan Trivedi, Waqas Barkat, Dan Pascoe, Jay Davidson, Ateeq Iqbal, Ashley Caddy, Parth Bhagwat, Sunny Bhimsaria, Jayden Botfield, Max Cotter, Lucasdel Bianco, Mohammad Khan, Viren Prasad, Devang Bulsara.

Pakistan Association of Hong Kong:

Ali Naeem, Arbaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Daniyal Bukhari, Anas Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Yasim Murtaza, Tanwir Afzal, Hassan Khan Muhammad, Ishtiaq Muhammad, Zeeshan Ali, Aliyaan Zahir, Ehsan Nawaz, Mudassar Hussain, Manjinder Singh, Hamed Khan

