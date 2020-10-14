Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Kings CC vs United CC Girona Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's KCC vs UCC at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona: In an exciting battle of ECS T10 – Barcelona on the third day of the tournament, Kings CC will square off against United CC Girona in the match no.9 at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona. The ECS T10 – Barcelona KCC vs UCC match will begin at 12.30 PM IST – October 14. Kings CC will be playing their first match in the ECS T10 Barcelona. Thus, they will be a little alien to the pitch and other factors. However, from the first eight matches played, they would have got a rough idea of the conditions and will sketch their plans accordingly. On the other hand, United CC Girona will be playing their second match aof the competition. Moreover, they would have a slight upper hand than Kings CC as they will be playing their second match.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Kings CC vs United CC Girona will take place at 12 PM IST – October 14.

Time: 12.30 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

KCC vs UCC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Ehsan, Jubed Miah

Batsmen: Aziz Mohammad Babarkrkhail, Khalid Ahmadi, Moyez Uddin, Shakil Mia (VC)

All-rounders: Sumair Safdar Khan (C), Salman Ahmed

Bowlers: Muhammad Sheraz, Foyez Ahmed, Moshiur Rahman

KCC vs UCC Probable Playing XIs

Kings CC: Jubed Miah, Moyez Uddin, Tahed Ahmed, Shakil Mia, MD Shafiullah, Sofiqul Islam, Salman Ahmed, Moshiur Rahman, Foyez Ahmed, Soyful Islam, Sadikur Rahman.

United CC Girona: Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Muhammad Sheraz, Hikmat Khan, Amar Shakoor Jan, Aziz Mohammad Babarkrkhail, Khalid Ahmadi, Raja Umer Abbas, Sumair Safdar Khan, Abid Mahboob, Muhammad Ehsan, Muhammad Shabbir.

KCC vs UCC Squads

Kings CC: M Shofi Ahmed, J Miah, T Ahmed, M Islam, R Alom, S Ahmed, K Islam, S Mia, R Ahmed, M Jakir, M Uddin, H Aminul, M Rahul, M Shafiullah, S Muhammad, S Islam, S Rahman, S Ahmed, S Rahman, M Rahman, S Islam, F Ahmed, A Naseri, M Islam, R Priok and S Najmul.

United CC Girona: A Mahboob, M Al-Hamdani, M Imtiaz, M Asim, M Shabbir, M Shakeel, R Umer, M Aziz, A Mohammad, K Ahmadi, M Amir, M Ehsan, A Ali, I Ishaque, R Singh, A Jan, S Ahmed, Sachin, S Khan, T Pannu, P Singh, M Sheraz, K Muhammad, S Ali Syed, H Singh, H Khan and S Akthar.

