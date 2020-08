KCC-XI vs JICC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Kings XI Cricket Club vs Jinnah Bresica Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's KCC-XI vs JICC at Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground: In the second match of the ECS T10 Rome, Kings XI Cricket Club and Jinnah Bresica Cricket Club will start their respective campaigns today,

The 10 match will start at 2:30 PM IST.

A total of five matches have been scheduled for the day with Roma Cricket Club taking on Kent Lanka Cricket Club, Kings XI Cricket Club facing Jinnah Bresica Cricket Club while Brescia Cricket Club taking the field against Rome Bangla Cricket Club.

The last two matches of Day 1 are between Kent Lanka Cricket Club vs Bergamo Cricket Club and Asian Latina Cricket Club vs Rome Capannelle Cricket Club.

The series will be played over seven days with 10 teams participating.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome 2020 match toss between Kings XI Cricket Club and Jinnah Bresica Cricket Club will take place at 2:00 PM (IST) – August 31.

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground

KCC-XI vs JICC My Dream11 Team

Muhammad Jafri (captain), Muhammad Imran (vice-captain), Jagmeet Singh, Ahmed Nisar, Ahmed Rukhsar, Atiq Tabraiz, Malik Mushtaq, Simranjit Singh, Jaipal Singh, Nawaz Sharukh, Muhammad Iqbal

KCC-XI vs JICC Squads

Kings XI Cricket Club: Noman Ali, Atiq Tabraiz, Harmanjeet Singh, Ram Jaspal, Sarbjit Singh, Abdul Kashif, Salman Ali, Simranjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Jagjit Singh, Jaipal Singh, Jagmeet Singh, Kulmeet Singh, Vikas Kumar

Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club: Muhammad Sajjad, Nawaz Sharukh, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Jafri, Ahmed Rukhsar, Anwar Attieq, Muhammad Rizwan, Hussain Abubakar, Ahmed Butt, Ghulam Farid, Muhammad Shouab, Muhammad Iqbal, Ahmed Nisar, Ahmad Hassan, Malik Mushtaq

