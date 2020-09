KCC-XI vs KLCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Kings XI Cricket Club vs Kent Lanka Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today’s KCC-XI vs KLCC at Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground: The fifth day of the tournament is here now. In the first contest today, the winless teams Kings XI Cricket Club and Kent Lanka Cricket Club will be facing each other. Both have played two matches each and yet to register a win. Also Read - ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team Hints, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips: England vs Australia 2020, 1st T20I The Rose Bowl, Southampton at 10:30 PM IST Friday September 4

A total of five matches have been scheduled for Friday. Also Read - BAR vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction Hero CPL T20 2020: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad 3 AM IST September 4

September 4 Schedule Also Read - GER vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction Nations League 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Germany vs Spain Matchday 1 at Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart 12.15 AM IST September 4

#Match 13, Kings XI Cricket Club vs Kent Lanka Cricket Club, 12:30 PM IST

#Match 14, Janjua Brescia Cricket Club vs Rome Bangla Cricket Club, 2:30 PM IST

#Match 15, Rome Bangla Cricket Club vs Roma Capannelle Cricket Club, 4:30 PM IST

#Match 16, Bergamo Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club, 6:30 PM IST

#Match 17, Brescia Cricket Club vs Asian Latina Cricket Club, 8:30 PM IST

The series will be played over seven days with 10 teams participating. The teams have been divided into two groups of five each.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome 2020 match toss between Kings XI Cricket Club and Kent Lanka Cricket Club will take place at 12:00 PM (IST) – September 4.

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground

KCC-XI vs KLCC My Dream11 Team

Muthumala Sudarshana (captain), Simranjit Singh (vice-captain), Murugaiya Kanageshwaram, Sarbjit Singh, Noman Ali, Atiq Tabraiz, Colombo Maha Perera, Handi Jagath de Silva, Jaipal Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Palihawadana Perera

KCC-XI vs KLCC Squads

Kent Lanka Cricket Club: Nimesh, Kumarasinghe, Niroshaka, Muthumala Sudarshana, Tikiriyadura Prasanna Silva, Jayamanna, Danushka Prasanna Silva, Rangana Perera, Murugaiya Kanageshwaram, Sankalpa, Lasidu, Santhanam Irosh Vimukthi, Nevil Renath, Alessio Herath, Sameera Fernando, Malshan Fernando, Bashitha Pieres, Jagath de Silva, Lakshan Fernando, Nalaka, Lakmal

Kings XI Cricket Club: Noman Ali, Atiq Tabraiz, Harmanjeet Singh, Ram Jaspal, Sarbjit Singh, Abdul Kashif, Salman Ali, Simranjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Jagjit Singh, Jaipal Singh, Jagmeet Singh, Kulmeet Singh, Vikas Kumar

Check Dream11 Prediction/ KCC-XI Dream11 Team/ KLCC Dream11 Team/ Kings XI Cricket Club Dream11 Team/ Kent Lanka Cricket Club Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips & Prediction/ Online Cricket Tips and more.