KCH vs BBS Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Krefeld 2022 Fantasy Hints

KCH vs BBS Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Krefeld 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Koln Challengers vs Bonn Blue Star, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Bayer Uerdingen Ground, Krefeld, 12 PM & 2 PM IST August 16, Tuesday

Here is the ECS Krefeld 2022 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KCH vs BBS Dream11 Team Prediction, KCH vs BBS Fantasy Cricket Prediction, KCH vs BBS Playing 11s ECS Krefeld 2022 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Koln Challengers vs Bonn Blue Star, Fantasy Playing Tips –,ECS Krefeld 2022 2022 Series.

TOSS – The ECS Krefeld 2022 2022 Series toss between Koln Challengers and Bonn Blue Star will take place at 11.30 AM & 1.30PM IST

Time – August 16, 12 PM & 2PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

KCH vs BBS Dream11 Team

V Rathnavel, A Mohammad (c), K Brar (vc), N Akhtar, S Sundar, M Shafiullah, H Khan, A Potale, V Jeet, K Motati, F Miakhel.

KCH vs BBS Probable Playing XI

Koln Challengers: Vijay Rathnavel, Srinivas nareshkumar, Sai Sundar, Naga Guntur, Rohit narayanan , Faruke Jaani, Amey potale , Nagendra Donthi, Aravind Muthusubramanian, Nikhil patil – ll, sabith Raman

Bonn Blue Star: Zaheer Abbas, Khurram Ilyas, Karan Brar, Asad Mohammad, Naeem Akhtar, Shah Alam, Haroon Javed, Ali Wajid, Vikram Jeet, Ranjit Rana Singh, Farmanullah Miakhel.