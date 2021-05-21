KCH vs BUB Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Krefeld

Koln Challengers vs Bayer Uerdingen Boosters Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Krefeld- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s KCH vs BUB at Bayer Uerdingen Ground: In match no. 17 of ECS T10 Krefeld tournament, Bayer Uerdingen Boosters will take on Koln Challengers at the Bayer Uerdingen Ground on Friday. The ECS T10 Krefeld KCH vs BUB match will start at 12:30 PM IST – May 21. Koln Challengers have won only one match so far in this tournament. They defeated Aachen Rising Stars by two wickets. Challengers are currently placed at the bottom of the Group A standings with two points. On the other hand, Bayer Uerdingen Boosters are not playing to their expectations and have lost five of their 6 matches played. They need to win their remaining two matches to confirm their spot in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Here is the ECS T10 Krefeld Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KCH vs BUB Dream11 Team Prediction, KCH vs BUB Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, KCH vs BUB Probable XIs ECS T10 Krefeld, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Koln Challengers vs Bayer Uerdingen Boosters, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Krefeld. Also Read - AND vs BRU Dream11 Team Prediction Belgium Pro League: Captain, Vice-captain - RSC Anderlecht vs Club Brugge KV, Fantasy Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Football Match at Lotto Park 12:30 AM IST May 21 Friday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Krefeld toss between Bayer Uerdingen Boosters and Koln Challengers will take place at 12 PM IST – May 21. Also Read - NSSR vs RAE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Saudi Arabian League: Captain, Vice-captain - Al-Nassr vs Al Raed, Probable XIs For Today's Football Match at King Saud University Stadium 11:30 PM IST May 20 Thursday

Time: 12:30 PM IST. Also Read - ABH vs ITT Dream11 Team Prediction Saudi Arabian League: Captain, Vice-captain - Abha Club vs Al-Ittihad Club, Fantasy Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Football Match at Abdulaziz Sports City 9:45 PM IST May 20 Thursday

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Ground.

KCH vs BUB My Dream11 Team

Ahilan Ravinthran, Vijay Rathnavel, Rohit Narayanan, Sriram Gurumurthy, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Aritharan Vaseekaran (C), Aravind Muthusubramanian, Ayush Sharma, Srinivas Nareshkumar, Nikhil Patil (VC), Pakee Praba.

KCH vs BUB Probable Playing XIs

Koln Challengers: Sriram Gurumurthy, Rohit Narayanan, Ayush Sharma, Amey Potale, Ajmal Schinwari, Vijay Rathnavel (wk), Kesava Motati (c), Srinivas Nareshkumar, Nikhil Patil, Santhosh Mathi, Abdul Ajeez.

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters: Ahilan Ravinthran (wk), Kumar Mahendran (c), Sri Kanth Vaka, Ali Abbas Akbar, Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Anvesh Jandagudem, Pakeetharan Praba, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Mani Janarthanam, Stebin Stephen.

KCH vs BUB Squads

Koln Challengers: Kesava Motati (c), Vijay Rathnavel, Amey Potale, Srinivas Nareshkumar, Nikhil Patel, Rohit Narayanan, Dev Ganatra, Santhosh Mathi, Abdul Ajeez, Ajmal Schinwari, Aravind Muthusubramanian, Akhil Giddaluri, Sriram Gurumurthy, Ayush Sharma.

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters: Kumar Mahendran (c), Ahilan Ravinthran, Anvesh Jandagudem, Pakeetharan Praba, Ankur Tyagi, Ali Abbas Akbar, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Kanus Indran, Ahalavan Pius, Shiyamsundar Narayanan, Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Mani Janarthanam, Gobinath Navarathinam, Tharmabalan Veluppillai, Ismin Hameed, Stebin Stephen, Ashok Hardik, Sri Kanth Vaka, Jeyaruban Paramanathan, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Jayakumar Vidhuran, Sakeshkanth Indran, Ramar Tharmaraj, Balachandran Atchuthan.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BUB Dream11 Team/ KCH Dream11 Team/ Bayer Uerdingen Boosters Dream11 Team Prediction/ Koln Challengers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Krefeld/ Online Cricket Tips and more.