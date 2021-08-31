KDC vs PRC Dream11 Team Predictions KCA Club Championship

Kids Cricket Club vs Pratibha Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction KCA Club Championship- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's KDC vs PRC at SD College Cricket Ground: In match no. 3 KCA Club Championship tournament, Kids Cricket Club will take on Pratibha Cricket Club at the SD College Cricket Ground on Wednesday. The KCA Club Championship KDC vs PRC match will start at 9:30 AM IST – September 1. Both teams have made contrasting starts to their KCA Club Championship campaign and it will be interesting to see how this upcoming game pans out. In a close game, Kids Cricket Club suffered a five-wicket defeat against Masters RCC. On the other hand, Pratibha Cricket Club started the competition on a grand note, defeating Allappey Cricket Club by 47 runs in their first match.

TOSS: The KCA Club Championship toss between Kids Cricket Club and Pratibha Cricket Club will take place at 9 AM IST – September 1.

Time: 9:30 AM IST.

Venue: SD College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha.

KDC vs PRC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – KM Nandhakumar

Batsmen – Jackson Cleetus, Vyshak Chandran, Jean Vijay

All-rounders – JR Sreeraj, Sharafuddeen-NM (VC), Rahul Sharma-I, T V Krishna Kumar

Bowlers – KC Akshay (C), Midhun-PK, K R Srejith

KDC vs PRC Probable Playing XIs

Kids Cricket Club: Abhishek Pratap, K M Nandhakumar, KC Akshay, Farzaan A, Biju Narayanan, Jean Vijay, T V Krishnakumar, Sarath Prasad, Neel Sunny, Rahul Sharma, Srejith K R.

Pratibha Cricket Club: Jackson Cleetus, Vyashak Chandran, Sharafuddeen NM, K Sreenath, JR Sreeraj, Rojith Ganesh, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Aswanth Sankar, Midhun PK, Mohmmed Anas, Vinod Kumar.

KDC vs PRC Squads

Kids Cricket Club: Pallam Anfal, Sachin Mohan, Vishnu Deth, Abhishek Pratap, Krishna Devan, KrishnaKumar T V, Unnikrishnan A P, Arjun A K, Nandhakumar K M, Allen Alex, Biju Narayanan, KC Akshay, Neel Sunny, Rahul Sharma, Sarath Prasad, Srejith K R, Aditya Mohan, Akshay C S, Farzaan A , Jean Vijay.

Pratibha Cricket Club: Sreeraj J R (C), Karimuttathu Rakesh, Jackson Cleetus, Sreenath K (wk), Aswanth S Sanker, Pathirikattu Midhun, Vinod Kumar, Sharafuddeen N M, Rojith Ganesh, Vyshak Chandran, Mohmmed Anas, Rojith Ganesh, Anaz Nazeer, Sandeep S.

