KE vs ST Live Cricket Score Pakistan T20 Cup National T20 Cup Kabul Eagles vs Speen Ghar Tigers Eliminator Live Score Ball by Ball Commentary Live Updates

LIVE SCORE: KE 90/0 in 10 overs vs ST

LIVE SCORE: KE 69/0 in 7.4 overs vs ST

LIVE SCORE: KE 62/0 in 5.4 overs vs ST

LIVE SCORE: KE 9/0 in 1 overs vs ST

TOSS: Kabul Eagles won the toss and chose to bat

Dream11 Team Kabul Eagles vs Speen Ghar Tigers Eliminator Shpageeza Cricket League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 Match KE vs ST at Alokozay Kabul International Cricket Ground: In the Eliminator of Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL) 2019, Kabul Eagles will take on Speen Ghar Tigers at the Alokozay Kabul International Cricket Ground. After a smashing start to their tournament, Eagles failed to maintain the tempo and fell down in the points table. After a hat-trick of wins, Kabul Eagles suffered losses in both their last two matches. Despite not so favourable results, they have still managed to finish third on the table.

Speen Ghar Tigers, on the other hand, are lucky to advance to the knockouts of the premier T20 tournament. With only two wins out of five games in the league stages, Tiger somehow sneaked into the Eliminators. They’ve got the winning momentum on their side as they comprehensive defeated the Boost Defenders in their last game.

Kabul Eagles vs Speen Ghar Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction

Time: The match between Kabul Eagles vs Speen Ghar Tigers starts at 2 PM IST.

Toss: 1.30 PM (IST).

Venue: Alokozay Kabul International Cricket Ground.

My Dream11 Team

Hazratullah Zazai (VC), Younas Ahmadzai, Najibullah Zadran (C), Najeeb Tarakai, Karim Janat, Karim Sadiq, Shahidullah Kamal, Shafiqullah, Amir Hamza, Waqar Salamkheil and Zahir Khan.

KE vs ST Probable Playing XIs:

Kabul Eagles: Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Imran Mir/Abdul Malik, Asghar Afghan (C), Younas Ahmadzai, Samiullah Shinwari, Waheedullah Shafaq/Mohammad Sardar (WK), Abdullah Mazari, Abdullah Adil/Amir Hamza, Waqar Salamkheil, Mohammad Ibrahim.

Speen Ghar Tigers: Karim Sadiq, Najeeb Tarakai, Shabir Noori, Bahir Shah, Jonathan Campbell/Abdul Wasi, Najibullah Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Shafiqullah (C&WK), Wafadar Momand, Sayed Shirzad, Zahir Khan

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Speen Ghar Tigers Dream11 Team/ Kabul Eagles Dream11 Team/ ST Dream 11 Team/ KE Dream 11 Team/ KE vs ST Dream 11 Guru Tips and Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.