KE vs AS Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Kabul Eagles vs Amo Sharks Dream11 Team Prediction Shpageeza T20 League – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today’s KE vs AS at Kabul International Cricket Stadium: The league’s current two bottom sides will be up against each other in what will be the eighth match of the tournament. Both have played two matches each but it’s only Kabul that have tasted victory of the two so far. Sharks have lost both their matches while Kabul have also lost once. Also Read - TUS vs MUS Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Indian Tuskers vs Medical University Sofia T10 Match 18 at National Sports Academy 3:30 PM IST September 10

The seventh edition of the T20 tournament got underway from September 6 and is to continue till September 18. The event was to start from September 13 but was rescheduled for an earlier start to avoid a clash with the Indian Premier League which starts from September 19. Also Read - MUS vs MUD Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Medical University Sofia vs MU Dons T10 Match 17 at National Sports Academy 1:30 PM IST September 10

A total of six teams are participating in the tournament including Mis Ainak Knights, Band-e-Amir Dragons, Amo Sharks, Speen Ghar Tigers, Kabul Eagles and Boost Defenders. The 15 league matches will be followed by the playoffs comprising two qualifiers and an eliminator. Final will be played on September 16. Also Read - TUS vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Indian Tuskers vs Barbarian CC T10 Match 16 at National Sports Academy 11:30 AM IST September 10

TOSS: The Shpageeza T20 League 2020 match toss between Kabul Eagles and Amo Sharks will take place at 2:00 PM (IST) – September 10.

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium

KE vs AS My Dream11 Team

Abdul Wasi (captain), Sediqullah Atal (vice-captain), Farmanullah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ziaur Rahman Akbar, Nijat Masood, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Noor Ali Zadran, Hayatullah Nasri, Yamin Ahmadzai

KE vs AS Squads

Kabul Eagles: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Ishaq Rahmi, Abdul Rahim Mangal, Younas Ahmadzai, Rahmanullah Zadran, Sharifullah Ahmadzai, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Abdullah Naib, Khail Ahmadzai, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Zaiur Rahman Sarifi, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ali Zadran, Reyaz Hassain, Nangeyalia Kharote, Wasim Akram, Samiullah Shenwari, Farmanullah, Ziaur Rahman Akbar, Nijat Masood, Azmatullah Omarzai

Amo Sharks: Abdul Wasi, Murad Muradi, Yahya Khan, Hayatullah, Farhan Zakhil, Juma Gul, Javed Ahmadi, Nasratullah, Yamin Ahmadzai, Darwish Rasooli, Amanullah Rafiqi, Shir Sherzai, Fitratullah Khawari, Imran Mohammadi, Zahid Zakhail, Janat Gul, Yousuf Zazai, Asadullah Matani, Farid Malik, Batin Shah, Qasim Oryakhil, Shawkat Zaman

Check Dream11 Prediction/ KE Dream11 Team/ AS Dream11 Team/ Kabul Eagles Dream11 Team/ Amo Sharks Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips & Prediction/ Online Cricket Tips and more.