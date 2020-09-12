Dream11 Team Prediction

KE vs BD Shpageeza T20 League: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Kabul Eagles vs Band-e-Amir Dragons T20 Match at Kabul International Cricket Stadium 10:00 AM IST September 12:

The seventh edition of the T20 tournament got underway from September 6 and is to continue till September 18. The event was to start from September 13 but was rescheduled for an earlier start to avoid a clash with the Indian Premier League which starts from September 19.

A total of six teams are participating in the tournament including Mis Ainak Knights, Band-e-Amir Dragons, Amo Sharks, Speen Ghar Tigers, Kabul Eagles and Boost Defenders. The 15 league matches will be followed by the playoffs comprising two qualifiers and an eliminator. Final will be played on September 16.

TOSS: The Shpageeza T20 League 2020 match toss between Kabul Eagles vs Band-e-Amir Dragons will take place at 9:30 AM (IST) – September 11.

Time: 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium

KE vs BD My Dream11 Team

N Ali Zadran, N Kharote, H Zazai, A Afghan, U Ghani, S Shenwari, S Ashraf, W Salamkhel, Z Rahman, N Masood

SQUADS

Kabul Eagles (KE): Mohammad Ishaq Rahimi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Noor-Ali-Zadran, Younas-Ahmadzai, Rahmanullah Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Reyaz Hassain, Abdul Rahim Mangal, Wasim Akram, Nangeyalia Kharote, Samiullah Shenwari, Abdullah Naib, Farmanullah, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Sharifullah Ahmadzai, Khial Ahmadzai, Nijat Masood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Ziaur Rahman-Akbar, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi

Band-e-Amir Dragons (BD): Ikram Ali Khil, Mohammad Sardar, Asghar Afghan, Nasir Jamal, Usman Ghani, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Imran Mir, Bilal Sami, Amir Zazai, Tariq Stanikzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Parvez Amin, Waqar Salamkhel, Farhad Momand, Haqmal Arya, Hamid Hassan, Mirwais Ashraf, Wafadar Momand, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Ibrahim, Rokhan Barakzai, Ismat Alam

