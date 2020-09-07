KE vs BOD Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Kabul Eagles vs Boost Defenders Dream11 Team Prediction Shpageeza T20 League – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's KE vs BOD at Kabul International Cricket Stadium:

The seventh edition of the T20 tournament got underway from September 6 and will run till September 18. The event was to start from September 13 but was rescheduled for an earlier start to avoid a clash with the Indian Premier League which starts from September 19.

A total of six teams are participating in the tournament including Mis Ainak Knights, Band-e-Amir Dragons, Amo Sharks, Speen Ghar Tigers, Kabul Eagles and Boost Defenders. The 15 league matches will be followed by the playoffs comprising two qualifiers and an eliminator. Final will be played on September 16.

TOSS: The Shpageeza T20 League 2020 match toss between Kabul Eagles and Boost Defenders will take place at 2:30 PM (IST) – September 7.

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium

KE vs BOD My Dream11 Team

Karim Janat (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (vice-captain), Gulbadin Naib, Rahmat Shah, Amir Hamza, Sayed Shirzad, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ihsanullah Janat, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahim Mangal, Samiullah Shinwari

KE vs BOD Squads

Boost Defenders: Imran Janat, Ishaq Zazai, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Tahir Khan, Waqarullah Ishaq, Mohammad Alam, Nisar Wahdat, Dastagir Khan, Nasibullah Sherdali, Abdullah Tarakhail, Nawid Mohammad Kabir, Abdul Wahid, Mohammad Saleem, Hanzala, Izharulhaq Naveed, Wahid Khan, Amir Hamza, Gulbadin Naib, Sayed Shirzad, Zia-ul-Haq, Rahmat Shah, Ihsanullah, Munir Ahmad, Karim Janat

Kabul Eagles: Naveen-ul-Haq, Farmanullah Safi, Sediqullah Atal, Riaz Hussan, Ziaur Rahman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Ishaq, Zia-ur-Rehman, Nijat Masood, Younas Ahmadzai, Rahim Mangal, Rahmanullah Khan, Abdullah Naib, Wasim Zazai, Nangeyalia Kharote, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Khiyal Khan Ahmadzai, Sharifullah Ahmadzai, Azmatullah Omarzai

