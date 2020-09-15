Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Ground.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper- Mohammad Shahzad (C)

Batsmen- Noor Ali Zadran, Wasim Akram, Hashmat Shahidi, Bahar Ali Shinwari

All-Rounders- Samiullah Shinwari, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahidullah Kamal

Bowlers- Rahmanullah Zadran, Nangeyalia Kharote, Dawlat Zadran

KE vs MAK Probable Playing XIs

Kabul Eagles: Wasim Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (C), Noor Ali Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Samiullah Shinwari, Azmatullah Omarzai, Nangeyalia kharote, Ziaur Rahman, Zia-ur-Rehman, Nijat Masood, Abdul Latif Ayoubi.

Mis-e-Ainak Knights: Mohammad Shahzad Bahar Shinwari, Sediqullah Pacha, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ghamai Zadran, Shahidullah, Abdul Rahman, Shapoor Zadran (c), Noor Ahmad, Abdul Baqi, Dawlat Zadran.

KE vs MAK Squads

Kabul Eagles (KE): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Ishaq, Rahim Mangal, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmanullah Zadran, Nangeyalia Kharote, Sediqullah Atal, Samiullah Shenwari, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Nijat Masood, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abdul Rahim Mangal, Younas Ahmadzai, Reyaz Hassain, Wasim Akram, Farmanullah, Sharifullah Ahmadzai, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Abdullah Naib, Kahil Ahamadzai, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Mis-e-Ainak Knights (MAK): Mohammad Shahzad, Afsar Zazai, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najeeb Tarakai, Sadiqullah Pacha, Bahar Ali, Ghamai Zadran, Mohammad Bilal, Pakhtoon Sarfaraz, Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah Kamal, Abdul Rhaman, Ibrahim Khan, Abidullah Taniwal, Zabiullah Sardarzai, Dawlat-Zadran, Abdul Baqi, Jamshid Miralikhil, Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Mazari, Shapoor Zadran, Mohammadullah Hamkar, Hanif Zadran.

