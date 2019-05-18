Indian cricket team all-rounder Kedar Jhadav has been declared fit for the forthcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Jhadav was a serious doubt for India’s England-bound squad following a shoulder injury, which he sustained in the Indian Premier League (IPL) play-off with his team, Chennai Super Kings.

However, following rehabilitation training with Team India physio Patrick Farhart, the 34-year-old has regained full fitness and will now leave with the squad as scheduled on May 22.

Farhart, who had to return from Australia before schedule to treat Jhadav, submitted his report to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) declaring Jadhav fit to resume playing for the team.

Jhadav’s fitness comes as a major boost for Team India as he has been crucial with the bat as well as the bowl. Having played 59 One Day International (ODI) matches so far, Jhadav has amassed 1174 runs with an impressive average of 43.48. He has also taken 27 wickets and his overall experience will be a major asset for the Virat Kohli-led squad in the World Cup.