Good news for Team India fans as attacking all-rounder Kedar Jadhav has been declared fully fit for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2019, which gets underway in the United Kingdom from May 30. Jadhav had hurt his left shoulder during the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL). His participation in the World Cup was doubtful after he had sustained a shoulder injury while fielding during the match between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab on May 5 in Mohali. He had left the field immediately and was then ruled out of the rest of the IPL season.

Jadhav’s fitness has also ensured that no changes will be made to the 15-member India squad for the quadrennial event. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, team physiotherapist Patrick Farhart gave a final nod about Jadhav’s fitness to the selectors a few days back. The selectors eventually made up their minds once they were told the 34-year-old was also batting in the nets without any pain in his injured shoulder.

Rishabh Pant and Ambati Rayudu were rumoured to have been considered as possible replacements despite the initial positive response from team physiotherapist on the injury.

However, the BCCI selectors didn’t rush into naming a replacement for Jadhav, given the time they had for his full recovery. Had Jadhav failed to recover, the selection panel would have picked a replacement from the five standbys: Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel and Navdeep Saini.

India will open its World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5 in Southampton.

India’s WC’19 Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik.

(With Agency Inputs)