Kedar Jadhav posted a series of photos on his Instagram account rocking the traditional look with a caption Be fearlessly authentic 😎Have a happy Monday!, yesterday.

Jadhav looked the part in a light purple kurta-pyjama and a dark blue Nehru Jacket teamed with thick-framed glasses.

The post, published yesterday, has so far garnered over 123,902 likes and has received various comments.

HERE ARE THE PHOTOS:

View this post on Instagram Be fearlessly authentic 😎Have a happy Monday! A post shared by Kedar Jadhav (@kedarjadhavofficial) on Dec 9, 2019 at 1:17am PST

However, one particular comment from India’s opening batsman Rohit Sharma stood out. Replying to the post, Rohit Sharma posted ‘Zeher bhai Zeher’.

Also commenting on the post was Rishabh Pant. He wrote “Class 👌🏻👌🏻”.

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also commented, “Katti zehar bhaiya”, followed by emojis.

Kedar Jadhav last played for India in August this year in the West Indies and seems to be enjoying his time off. He was on domestic duty playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali for Maharastra and is part of the Maharastra squad for the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma is part of the Indian squad playing against West Indies. Rohit is yet to fire in the T20I series scoring 15 and 8 runs in the first two T20Is in Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram.

West Indies won the second T20I to draw level after India claimed a dominating win at Hyderabad. The third and the final T20I will be played in Mumbai on Wednesday.