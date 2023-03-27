Home

Kedar Jadhav’s Father Goes Missing; Pune Cops Launch Search Operation For India Cricketer’s Dad

According to Kedar Jadhav's police complaint, his father Mahadev left home for morning walk on Monday morning and has not returned since.

Kedar Jadhav with his father Mahadev. (Image: Instagram)

Pune: India cricketer Kedar Jadav’s father Mahadev Jadav went missing from their Pune home on Monday morning, Alankar police station official said. A missing case has been filed and search operation is on. According to Kedar’s complaint, his father suffers from dementia.

“Mahadev Jadhav went missing after he left home for a morning walk. He left the gate of the housing complex and has not been seen since. A missing person case has been registered and efforts are on to trace him,” the official said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kedar Mahadev Jadhav (@kedarjadhavofficial)

Kedar represented India in 73 ODIs and has been playing for the Maharashtra Ranji team since 2007. According to a India Today report, police have got the CCTV footage of the locality and he was last spotted in Karve Nagar. Based on the Police complaint, Mahadev is 5 feet 6 inches tall and has a surgical scar on the left side of his face.

He was wearing a white shirt, grey trousers, black slippers, stockings and spectacles. Mahadev’s age is 75 and wears two gold rings on his right hand. Kedar last played for India in 2020 in an ODI against New Zealand. He has also played in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore, now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He last played in the IPL for SRH in the 2021 edition. In the IPL 2022 auction, the all-rounder unsold. He recently scored a century for Maharashtra against Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy game

