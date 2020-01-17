The 2020 ICC U19 World Cup gets underway in South Africa on Friday. Former U-19 India captain Unmukt Chand has given an important message to the Indian team, who will be vying for their fifth trophy at the prestigious tournament.

India are the most successful side at the global youth event, winning the title four times. The Priyam Garg-led brigade will want to add another crown to the cabinet as they begin their campaign in Group A against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Chand, who led India to the Under-19 World Cup triumph in 2012, congratulated the Indian players to represent India at the youth level and also asked them to focus on process rather than attracting unnecessary pressure on themselves.

“The Under-19 World Cup is the pinnacle of age-group cricket and it is significant, perhaps more than playing for the senior team, for an aspiring cricketer. You are the chosen few and I am sure the best 15 in the country,” Unmukt Chand, who captains Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy team, wrote for the Indian Express on Friday.

“It’s an early exposure so do not let it take control over you. Be aware, there would be distractions. The smarter you are, the healthier your choices would be. It’s an age where you want to try out new things. Be careful of your choices. If cricket is the priority, then you would end up taking the right decisions.

“The life ahead is going to be a puzzle. Be geared up for it. You will soon enter into the Men’s world’. Some might play for the country, some won’t. But keep grinding. Life can surprise you in many ways you can’t even imagine,” he further wrote.

The 26-year-old is still yet to make his debut for the men’s Indian national team. He had a forgettable stint with the Indian Premier League after making his IPL debut for Delhi Daredevils in 2011.