Kei Nishikori has tested positive for the coronavirus putting his US Open participation in jeopardy with the event set to get underway later this month in New York. Nishikori has pulled out of the Western and Southern Open, a warm-up tournament for what will be this year's second Grand Slam.

"I have some unfortunate news. This morning, while still in Florida, I got tested for COVID-19 and tested positive," the 30-year-old said in a statement. "I will have to pull out of the Cincinnati tournament at this time. Me and my team will get tested again on Friday at which point I will have another update. I am feeling well and have very little symptoms but will obviously be in complete isolation for the safety of everyone."

Nishikori says the next update on his health will be out on Friday. "We are planning to fly to New York tomorrow but will obviously now stay in Florida. Next update will be on Friday," the 2014 US Open men's singles runner-up said.

Defending US Open champion in both men’s and women’s singles event have already withdrawn their names from the tournament citing the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic. However, world’s top-ranked male tennis player Novak Djokovic has confirmed his participation.

Among major names to miss this year’s US Open include Rafael Nadal, Bianca Andreescu, women’s No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, Elina Svitolina, Kiki Bertens and Nick Kyrgios.

Meanwhile Simona Halep has said she will make the call on her participation by Monday. “Monday I will have it. Now, it’s too fast to take a decision. I just want to enjoy this victory and then I will have a thought about US Open,” Halep said after winning the Prague Open where she beat Elise Mertens in the final.