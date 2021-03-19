KEL vs ASL Dream11 Team Predictions

Kent Lanka vs Asian Latina Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome Match 17 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's KEL vs ASL at Roma Cricket Ground: Sitting second in the ECS T10 – Rome points table, Asian Latina kick off their day when they take the field against a struggling Kent Lanka. Latina have so far won five of their six matches while losing one. On the other hand, Lanka have lost all five of their matches to be languishing at the bottom of the pile.

Kent Lanka vs Asian Latina Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome

KEL vs ASL Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Rome Match 17 between Kent Lanka and Asian Latina will start from 1:00 PM IST – March 19.

Match Venue: Roma Cricket Ground

KEL vs ASL My Dream11 Team

Amandeep Singh (captain), Gurdip Singh (vice-captain), M Lasidu, Muthumala Sudarshana, Arachige Shanka, Charanjeet Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Muthumala Dinesh, Gurmeet Singh, Santhanam Irosh, Hashmat Dhindsa

KEL vs ASL Probable Playing XIs

Kent Lanka: Sudarshana Muthumala, Muthumala Dinesh, Tikiriyadura Danushka, Mhindukulasuri Sanjaya, Arachige Shanka, Mithun Buwaneka, Santhanam Irosh, Manorath Lasidu, Weerasinghe Risal Samaru, Amila Sanjeewa, Tikiriyadura Prasanna Silva

Asian Latina: Charanjeet Singh, Amandeep Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Gurmukh Singh, Gurdip Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Kulvir Dharam, Dharminder Singh, Ranbir Singh, Sarbjit Kumar, Gurmeet Singh

KEL vs ASL Full Squads

Kent Lanka: Mithun Buwaneka, Dilan Fernando, Arachchige Ruchira, Weerasinghe Risal Samaru, Thushan Peiris, Mhindukulasuri Sanjaya, Muthumala Dinesh, Amila Sanjeewa, Arachige Shanka, Ramapulle Ramesh, Tikiriyadura Danushka, Murugan Kanageshwaran, Disawage Manoj, Thimira Perera, Sudarshana Muthumala, Manorath Lasidu, Nevil Renath, Santhanam Irosh, Mishen Alessio

Asian Latina: Gagandeep Singh, Gurdip Singh, Jatinder Sharma, Gurmeet Singh, Ranjodh Singh, Waqar Ahmed, Atif Ali, Singh Amritpal, Haroon Bashir, Charanjeet Singh, Dharminder Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Amandeep Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Gurmukh Singh, Lakhwinder Pal, Rishpal Singh, Kulvir Dharam, Sarbjit Kumar, Jaswant Singh

