KEL vs ASL Dream11 Team Predictions

Kent Lanka will finally get their campaign underway when they play their first match of the tournament, taking on Roma CC today.

Kent Lanka vs Asian Latina Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome

KEL vs ASL Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Rome Match 11 between Kent Lanka and Asian Latina will start from 5:00 PM IST – March 17. Also Read - ROR vs RCC Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Cricket Predictions FanCode ECS T10 Rome Match 8: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Royal Roma vs Roma CC at Roma Cricket Ground at 7:30 PM IST March 16 Tuesday

Match Venue: Roma Cricket Ground

KEL vs ASL My Dream11 Team

Amandeep Singh (captain), Muthumala Dinesh (vice-captain), Gurmukh Singh, Manorath Lasidu, Sudarshana Muthumala, Murugan Kanageshwaran, Charanjeet Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Ramapulle Ramesh, Arachchige Ruchira, Hashmat Dhindsa

KEL vs ASL Probable Playing XIs

Kent Lanka: Thushan Peiris, Dilan Fernando, Muthumala Dinesh, Muthumala Sudarshana, Santhanam Irosh, Nevil Renath, Mithun Buwaneka, Murugan Kanageshwaran, Disawage Manoj, Mishen Alessio, Danushka Tikiriyadura

Asian Latina: Sukhbir Singh, Amandeep Singh, Gurdip Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Gurmukh Singh, Kulvir Dharam, Sarbjit Kumar, Lakhwinder Pal, Dharminder Singh, Gurmeet Singh

KEL vs ASL Full Squads

Kent Lanka: Muthumala Sudarshana, Danushka Tikiriyadura, Mithun Jayamanna, Santhanam Irosh, Ramapulle Ramesh, Thimira Perera, Weerasinghe Risal Samaru, Nevil Renath, Mithun Buwaneka, Murugan Kanageshwaran, Disawage Manoj, Mhindukulasuri Sanjaya, Mishen Alessio and Arachchige Ruchira Manorath Lasidu, Thushan Peiris, Dilan Fernando, Muthumala Dinesh, Arachige Shanka, Amila Sanjeewa

Asian Latina: Rishpal Singh, Kulvir Dharam, Sarbjit Kumar, Haroon Bashi, Charanjeet Singh, Dharminder Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Amandeep Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Gurmukh Singh, Jaswant Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Gurdip Singh, Jatinder Sharma, Gurmeet Singh, Ranjodh Singh, Waqar Ahmed, Atif Ali, Singh Amritpal, Lakhwinder Pal

