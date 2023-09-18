KEL vs ROR Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Home

KEL vs ROR Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Rome 2023, Match 37 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Royal Roma vs Kent Lanka, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Roma Cricket Ground, Rome, Italy 12.45 PM IST September 18, Monday

TOSS – The ECS T10 Rome 2023 Series match 37 toss between Royal Roma and Kent Lanka will take place at 12.15 PM IST.

Time – September 18, 12.45 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome.

KEL vs ROR Dream11 Team

Keeper – Arif Muhammad

Batsmen – Khawani Lakanwal (vc), Kamaljeet Singh-I, Gihan Rupasinghe

All-rounders – Gagandeep Singh (c), Rajwinder Singh-I, Hassan Mubashar

Bowlers – Umar Shahzad-I, Usman Rashid, Islam ul-haq, Nauman khalil

KEL vs ROR Probable Playing XIs

Kent Lanka: Kevin Mohottalage, Mishen Nanayakkara, Mithun Buwaneka, Nicola Fernando, Prasanna Tikiriyadura, Manoj Wickramanayaka, Minod Bhanuka, Richu Antony, Risal Jayawardena, Imalka De Silva, Irosh Vimukthi

Royal Roma: A.Muhammad, K.Singh, G.Singh, R.Singh-1, Md.Mohsin Bilal-I, Md.Arshad, U.Shahzad-1, K.Lakanwal, N.Khalil, U.Rashid, Islam ul-haq.

