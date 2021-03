KEL vs ROR Dream11 Team Predictions

Kent Lanka began their campaign on Wednesday with two straight defeats. They will hope for a first win today when they take on Royal Roma who have lost all their six matches so far.

Kent Lanka vs Royal Roma Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of KEL vs ROR, ECS T10 – Rome 2021, Kent Lanka Dream11 Team Player List, Royal Roma Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Kent Lanka vs Royal Roma Girona ECS T10 – Rome, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – KEL vs ROR T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction

KEL vs ROR Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Rome Match 12 between Kent Lanka and Royal Roma will start from 1:00 PM IST – March 18.

Match Venue: Roma Cricket Ground

KEL vs ROR My Dream11 Team

Reddy Vajrala (c), Muthumala Sudarshana (vice-captain), Bejawada Phanindra, Arachige Shanka, Sohail Mahamood, Muneeb Niazi, Shahid Gulzar, Muthumala Dinesh, Amila Sanjeewa, Umar Shahzad, Anil Kumar

KEL vs ROR Probable Playing XIs

Kent Lanka: Thushan Peiris, Dilan Fernando, Muthumala Dinesh, Muthumala Sudarshana, Santhanam Irosh, Nevil Renath, Mithun Buwaneka, Murugan Kanageshwaran, Disawage Manoj, Mishen Alessio, Danushka Tikiriyadura

Royal Roma: Usama Butt, Shahid Gulzar, Fakhrul Islam, Anil Kumar, Dharamvir Kumar, Sohail Mahamood, Muneeb Niazi, Bejawada Phanindra, Vajrala Reddy, Umar Shahzad, Surajpal Singh

KEL vs ROR Full Squads

Kent Lanka: Muthumala Sudarshana, Danushka Tikiriyadura, Mithun Jayamanna, Santhanam Irosh, Ramapulle Ramesh, Thimira Perera, Weerasinghe Risal Samaru, Nevil Renath, Mithun Buwaneka, Murugan Kanageshwaran, Disawage Manoj, Mhindukulasuri Sanjaya, Mishen Alessio and Arachchige Ruchira Manorath Lasidu, Thushan Peiris, Dilan Fernando, Muthumala Dinesh, Arachige Shanka, Amila Sanjeewa

Royal Roma: Mohammad Munir, Muneeb Niazi, Rajwinder Singh, Reddy Vajrala, Shahid Gulzar, Bhupinder Dev, Umar Shahad, Usama Butt, Akhil Govada, Arif Muhammad, Hardeep Singh, Kulwinder Ram, Dharamvir Kumar, Fakhrul Islam, Harkirat Singh, Hassan Mubashar, Muhammad Bilal, Sohail Mahamood, Usman Mubashar, Anul Kumar, Milap Singh, Shoaib Awan, Surajpal Singh

