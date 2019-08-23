India vs West Indies: West Indies pacer Kemar Roach was left red-faced after DRS saved Ravindra Jadeja during 1st Test at Antigua. The incident happened in the fag end of Day 1 when Jadeja was hit on his pad by a Roach delivery. The bowler appealed and the umpire raised his finger. A confident Jadeja was quick to opt for a review. The replays showed that there was a clear inside-edge and that saved Jadeja. Once the decision was overturned, Roach felt heartbroken. Roach was the pick of the Windies bowlers as he scalped three top Indian wickets to set the World No 1 side back in the first session of the Test.

Here is the incident:

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane led India’s efforts as the West Indies held the upper hand on Day 1 of the first Test in Antigua. With pacers Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel taking quick early wickets, including those of Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Virat Kohli, India were rescued from a precarious situation by Rahane’s 81 off 163 balls and his partnerships with KL Rahul and Hanuma Vihari. As rains called to an early end to the first day, India were 203/6.

West Indies won the toss and chose to field first at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound on Thursday. Mayank Agarwal was Roach’s first victim as he edged behind in the fifth over of the day. The umpire didn’t raise his finger but Jason Holder went for the review. Replays showed clear contact between bat and ball with the pad nowhere in the picture and Richard Kettleborough had to change his decision.

Rahane could not see off the day, however. He was surprised by the extra bounce and movement that Gabriel got and ended up chopping on as he looked to punch it on the back foot. At the end of the day, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja were in the middle for India.

Brief scores: India 203/6 (Rahane 81, Rahul 44, Roach 3/34) vs West Indies