KEN vs NIG Dream11 Team Predictions Uganda T20I Tri-Series

Kenya vs Nigeria Dream11 Team Prediction Uganda T20I Tri-Series- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s KEN vs NIG at Entebbe Cricket Oval: In match no. 7 of Uganda T20I Tri-Series tournament, Kenya will take on hosts Nigeria at the Entebbe Cricket Oval on Wednesday. The Uganda T20I Tri-Series KEN vs NIG match will start at 12:30 PM IST – September 15. Kenya are easily considered as the best team in the ongoing T20I series. They have secured victory in three out of four league games while their match was washed out due to rain. Kenya are currently at the top of the table with seven points under their belt.

Nigeria, on the other hand, are yet to open their account in the Uganda T20I Tri-Series. The team has lost all their four league games and are currently reeling at rock bottom. Here is the Uganda T20I Tri-Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KEN vs NIG Dream11 Team Prediction, KEN vs NIG Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, KEN vs NIG Probable XIs Uganda T20I Tri-Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Kenya vs Nigeria, Fantasy Playing Tips – Uganda T20I Tri-Series.

TOSS: The Uganda T20I Tri-Series toss between Kenya and Nigeria will take place at 12 PM IST – September 15.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Entebbe Cricket Oval.

KEN vs NIG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Irfan Karim

Batsmen – Rushab Patel, Chimezie Onwuzulike, Gurdeep Singh, Zahid Abbas

All-rounders – Shem Ngoche, Isaac Okpe, Mohammad Taiwo

Bowlers – Emmanuel Bundi, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Sylvester Okpe

KEN vs NIG Probable Playing XIs

Kenya: Gurdeep Singh, Alex Obanda, Irfan Karim, Rushab Patel, Shem Ngoche, Dominic Wesonga, Vraj Patel, Emmanuel Bundi, Peter Langat, Nelson Odhiambo, Nehemiah Odhiambo.

Nigeria: Chimezie Onwuzulike, Daniel Ajekun, Sesan Adedeji, Peter Aho, Joshua Ayannaike, Vincent Adewoye, Mohameed Taiwo, Sulaimon Runsewe, Prosper Useni, Odion Iselese, Mustapha Yusuf.

KEN vs NIG Squads

Kenya: Irfan Karim, Alex Obanda, Gurdeep Singh, Rushab Patel, Zahid Abbas, Shem Ngoche, Dominic Wesonga, Eugene Maneno, Elijah Otieno, Nelson Odhiambo, Lucas Ndandason, Peter Koech, Steve Odhiambo, Mohammed Kalyan.

Nigeria: Sulaimon Runsewe, Joshua Ayannike, Chimezie Onwuzulike, Sesan Adedeji, Daniel Ajeku, Isaac Okpe, Mohammed Taiwo, Vincent Adewoye, Sylvester Okpe, Abdulrahman Jimoh, Peter Aho, Mustapha Yussuf, Prosper Useni, Odion Isesele.

