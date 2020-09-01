Dream11 Team Prediction

KEN vs SUR English T20 Blast 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Kent vs Surrey at Canterbury at 6:30 PM IST Tuesday, September 1:

The Bob Willis Trophy will be the 121st season of first-class cricket in England and Wales. It will be a one-off first-class tournament that is separate from the County Championship, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom.

Toss: The toss between Kent vs Surrey will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Canterbury

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Ben Foakes

Batters – Heino Kuhn (VC), Hashim Amla (C), Rory Burns, Zak Crawley

All-Rounders – Alex Blake, Scott Borthwick, Gus Atkinson

Bowlers – Gareth Batty, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen

SQUADS

Kent: Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Heino Kuhn (WK), Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, Jordan Cox, Grant Stewart, Calum Haggett, Matt Milnes, Imran Qayyum, Fred Klaassen, Hamidullah Qadri, Marcus O’Riordon, Tim Groenewald, Oliver Robinson.

Surrey: Hashim Amla, Jamie Smith, Laurie Evans, Scott Borthwick, Rory Burns, Ben Foakes (WK), Gus Atkinson, Matt Dunn, Gareth Batty (C), Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley, James Taylor, Will Jacks, Mark Stoneman.

