Here is the CWC One Day Challenge League B Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KEN vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction, KEN vs UGA Fantasy Cricket Prediction, KEN vs UGA Playing 11s CWC One Day Challenge League B, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Kenya vs Uganda, Fantasy Playing Tips –CWC One Day Challenge League B.

TOSS – The CWC One Day Challenge League B toss between Kenya and Uganda will take place at 12:00 PM (IST).

Time – 12:30 PM

Venue: Lugogo Stadium

KEN vs UGA My Dream11 Team

Fred Achelam, Rakep Patel, Alex Obanda, Ronak Patel, Dinesh Nakrani, Collins Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Elijah Otieno, Henry Ssenyondo, Emmanuel Bundi, Vraj Patel

Captain: Dinesh Nakrani Vice-captain: Collins Obuya

KEN vs UGA Probable Playing XI

Kenya: Rakep Patel (captain), Nelson Odhiambo, Irfan Karim (wicketkeeper), Alex Obanda, Rushab Patel, Collins Obuya, Tanzeel Sheikh, Shem Ngoche, Emmanuel Bundi, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Elijah Otieno

Uganda: Simon Ssesazi, Emmanuel Hasahya, Ronak Patel, Kenneth Waiswa, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Frank Akankwasa, Brian Masaba (captain), Fred Achelam (wicketkeeper), Cosmas Kyewuta, Henry Ssenyondo