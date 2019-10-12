Eliud Kipchoge on Saturday created history as he became the first human to race a marathon in under two hours.

Kenya’s marathon Olympic champion and world record holder clocked the time of 1:59:40 in Vienna to etch his name in the record books.

As he crossed the finish line, he was hugged by his wife, children and Patrick Sang. The group of 41 pacemakers mobbed the athlete soon after to join the celebrations.

HE. HAS. DONE. IT.@EliudKipchoge is the first human to run a marathon in less than two hours! His official time of 1:59:40 is now immortal.#INEOS159 #NoHumanIsLimited pic.twitter.com/wD6clIzHM0 — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) October 12, 2019

The Kenyan received a solid support as he and the pack of elite runners ran the perfect race in the perfect setting in the Austrian capital.

“I am feeling good. It has taken 65 years for a human to make history in sport. After Roger Bannister (running a sub four-minute mile in 1954) it took another 65 years … I’m happy to be the man to run under two hours. No human is limited, and I’m expecting more people to do it after today,” he said.

“The 41 pacemakers are among the best athletes in the whole world … to all of them I want to say thank you, thank you for doing the job. We made history together and together we can make this world a beautiful world,” he added.

The 34-year-old had earlier attempted to achieve the feat two years ago at Monza in Italy in 2017. But, he had then fallen short by 26 seconds.

Kipchoge, who set the marathon world record of 2:01:39 in September 2018 in Berlin, had earlier said that running Berlin and Vienna are two different.

“Running Berlin and running Vienna are two different things, Berlin is running and prepping a world record, Vienna is running and making history in this world, like the first man to go to the moon,” he had said.