Recalling an instance from his playing days, former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq said how he got treated harshly by a senior player after he was dismissed early. He also revealed how he cried after being yelled at for half an hour and was depressed throughout the night. Also Read - Shahid Afridi Heaps Praise on Brian Lara, Says I Never Bowled With Any Confidence to Him; Calls West Indies Legend Sheer Class

“I once got out early. I had mentioned this before; a senior player was really harsh with me on that day. I don’t think I have ever faced that level of harshness as on that day. I cried for half an hour. I was taking a shower and kept crying and I was depressed the entire night after that,” Inzamam revealed according to Cricket Pakistan. Also Read - Fans Trend #DhoniBirthdayIn77Days Amid Coronavirus Lockdown | SEE POSTS

The 1992 World Cup-winner also recalled how he found himself beside Imran Khan in the flight and realised that things had gone from bad to worse. Also Read - ‘Thank People Who Make Difference in Lives’: Suresh Raina Expresses Gratitude Towards Healthcare Workers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

“Next day, while boarding our plane, I was trying to find my seat. I found out that Imran Khan had the seat next to mine. I thought that when the time is bad it is completely bad. I had to listen to so much yesterday and today is going to be no different. I sat in my seat,” he added.

Arguably one of the best Pakistan batsmen of his generation, Inzamam was instrumental in Pakistan’s 1992 WC triumph. He scored a brilliant 60 off 37 balls against New Zealand in the semi-final and followed it up with a crucial 42 against England in the summit clash.