KER vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Kerala vs Haryana Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's KER vs HAR at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: In a top-of-the-table clash of Elite Group E, unbeaten Haryana will take on Kerala. With four wins out of four matches, Haryana will be aiming to close out the league stage with yet another win while Kerala will be hoping to break their opponent's unbeaten run. Kerala vs Haryana Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of KER vs HAR, Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, Haryana Dream11 Team Player List, Kerala Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Kerala vs Haryana T20 match, Online Cricket Tips KER vs HAR T20 match, Online Cricket Tips Kerala vs Haryana Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, Fantasy Playing Tips – Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy toss between Kerala and Haryana will take place at 11.30 AM IST – January 19.

Time: 12 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

KER vs HAR My Dream11 Team

Sanju Samson (captain), Jalaj Saxena (vice-captain), Shivam Chauhan, Himanshu Rana, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Rahul Tewatia, Arun Chaprana, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sudhesan Midhun, KM Asif

KER vs HAR Probable Playing XIs

Kerala: Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sanju Samson, Vishnu Vinod, Salman Nizar, S Sreesanth, Jalaj Saxena, KM Asif, Sachin Baby, Sudhesan Midhun, Robin Uthappa, Basil Thampi

Haryana: Himanshu Rana, Shivam Chauhan, Rohit Parmod Sharma, Sumit Kumar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arun Chaprana, Yashu Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Chaitanya Bishnoi

KER vs HAR Full Squads

Haryana: Arun Chaprana, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Himanshu Rana, Shivam Chauhan, Yashu Sharma, Rohit Parmod Sharma (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma (captain), Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Ashish Hooda, Shubham Rohilla, Sanjay Pahal, Pramod Chandila, Guntashveer Singh, Ajit Chahal, Aman Kumar, Tinu Kundu, Ankit Kumar, Kapil Hooda, Nitin Saini

Kerala: Robin Uthappa, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sanju Samson (wk/captain), Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Jalaj Saxena, Salman Nizar, Sudhesan Midhun, S Sreesanth, Basil Thampi, KM Asif, Vathsal Govind, Rohan Kunnummal, Akshay Chandran, MD Nidheesh, Abhishek Mohan, Vinoop Manoharan

