Kerala vs Puducherry Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s KER vs PUD at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: In Elite Group E T20 match of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy tournament, Puducherry will take on Kerala at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy KER vs PUD match will start at 7 PM IST – January 11. Indian domestic cricket season resumes after a long gap of 10 months. With IPL and T20 World Cup are just around the corner, the Indian selectors will be closing watching the players, and hence for the players, it will be an important tournament to make a statement. Kerala and Puducherry had remarkable campaigns in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year, where they pulled off quite a few upsets. Kerala ended up finishing fourth in their group last season, ahead of heavyweights Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, Puducherry finished fourth in their Syed Mushtaq Ali group last season, doing so ahead of the likes of Assam and Meghalaya. Also Read - STR vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League - T20 Match 36: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars T20 at Adelaide Oval 1.45 PM IST January 11 Monday

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy toss between Puducherry and Kerala will take place at 6.30 PM IST – January 11. Also Read - RJS vs VID Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 Group D Match: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Rajasthan vs Vidarbha at Emerald High School Ground at 12 PM IST January 11 Monday

Time: 7 PM IST Also Read - MUM vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 Group E Match: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai vs Delhi at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai at 12 PM IST January 11 Monday

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Wicketkeeper – Sanju Samson (C)

Batters – S Anand, Paras Dogra, Sachin Baby, Robin Uthappa

All-Rounders – Fabid Ahmed, Jalaj Saxena (VC), Thamaraikannan Parandaman

Bowlers – Pankaj Singh, S Midhun, Basil Thampi

Kerala: Sanju Samson (C), Sachin Baby, Rohan S Kunnummal, Robin Uthappa, Midhun S, S Sreesanth, Vishnu Vinod, Basil Thampi, Jalaj Saxena, Nidheesh MD, Asif KM.

Puducherry: D Rohit (C), S Anand, Paras Dogra, Fabid Ahmed, Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Sheldon Jackson, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, A Aravindaraj, Kannan Vignesh, Pankaj Singh, Sagar Trivedi.

Kerala: Sanju Samson (C), Sachin Baby, Rohan S Kunnummal, Robin Uthappa, Midhun S, S Sreesanth, Vishnu Vinod, Basil Thampi, Jalaj Saxena, Nidheesh MD, Asif KM, Abhishek Mohan SL, Vinoop S Manoharan, Mohammed Azharuddeen M, Vatsal Govind Sharma, Rojith KG, Sreeroop M P, Salman Nizar, Akshay Chandran, Midhun PK.

Puducherry: D Rohit (C), S Anand, Paras Dogra, Fabid Ahmed, Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Sheldon Jackson, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, A Aravindaraj, Kannan Vignesh, Pankaj Singh, Sagar Trivedi, S Karthik, Iqlas Naha, Sagar Udeshi, Ramachandran Ragupathy, S Santhamoorthy, Ashith Sanganakal, Raghu Sharma.

