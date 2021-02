KER vs UP Dream11 Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD

Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh Dream11 Team Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s KER vs UP at KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur. In the match of Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD, Kerala will take on Uttar Pradesh at the KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur., on Monday. The Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD KER vs UP match will start at 9 AM IST – February 22. The excitement of the ODI cricket continues with Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD. Sachin Baby’s Kerala will lock horns with Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Uttar Pradesh in the crucial contest. Here is the Vijay Hazare Trophy Dream11 Team Prediction – ODI Dream11 Guru Tips and KER vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction, KER vs UP Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODI game, KER vs UP Probable XIs Vijay Hazare Trophy, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Uttar Pradesh vs Kerala, Fantasy Playing Tips – Vijay Hazare Trophy. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh Fantasy Cricket, Captain And Vice Captain For Today Group B, Round 7, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 Between KER vs UP at Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram 1:30 PM IST

TOSS: The Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD toss between Kerala and Uttar Pradesh will take place at 08:30 AM IST.

Time: 09:00 AM IST

Venue: KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur.

KER vs UP My Dream11 Team

Sanju Samson (C), Rinku Singh, Priyam Garg, Mohammad Azharuddeen, Robin Uthappa, Akshdeep Nath, Jalaj Saxena, Shivam Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (VC), Sreesanth.

KER vs UP Probable Playing XIs

Kerala: Robin Uthappa, Vishnu Vinod, Sanju Samson (wk), Sachin Baby (c), Vathsal Govind, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Jalaj Saxena, MD Nidheesh, S Sreesanth, NP Basil, Sijomon Joseph.

Uttar Pradesh: Abhishek Goswami, Karan Sharma, Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Rinku Singh, Upendra Yadav (wk), Shivam Sharma, Sameer Choudhary, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Mohsin Khan, Kartik Tyagi.

KER vs UP Squads

Kerala: Robin Uthappa, Vishnu Vinod, Sanju Samson (wk), Sachin Baby (c), Vathsal Govind, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Jalaj Saxena, MD Nidheesh, S Sreesanth, NP Basil, Sijomon Joseph, Sudhesan Midhun, Vinoop Manoharan, Salman Nizar, Rohan Kunnummal, Kalliparambil Rojith, Akshay Chandran.

Uttar Pradesh: Abhishek Goswami, Karan Sharma, Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Rinku Singh, Upendra Yadav (wk), Shivam Sharma, Sameer Choudhary, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Mohsin Khan, Kartik Tyagi, Samarth Singh, Almas Shaukat, Shivam Mavi, Aryan Juyal, Shanu Saini, Aishwarya Mourya, Madhav Kaushik, Purnank Tyagi.

