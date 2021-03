KER-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021

Kerala Women vs Mumbai Women Dream11 Team Prediction Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's KER-W vs MUM-W at C K Pithawala Ground, Bhimpore, Surat. In the match of Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Kerala will take on Mumbai at the C K Pithawala Ground, Bhimpore, Surat, on Monday. The Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021 KER-W vs MUM-W match will start at 9 AM IST – March 12.

TOSS: The Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021 toss between Kerala Women vs Mumbai Women will take place at 08:30 AM IST.

Time: 09:00 AM IST

Venue: C K Pithawala Ground, Bhimpore, Surat.

KER-W vs MUM-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Hemali Borwankar

Batswomen: Bhoomika Umbarje, Jincy George, Esha Oza (c)

All-Rounders: Minnu Mani, Shani Sasidharan (vc), Manali Dakshini, Sayali Satghare

Bowlers: Jipsa Joseph, Prakashika Naik, Saima Thakoor

Probable Playing XI KER-W vs MUM-W

Kerala Women: Shani Sasidharan (c), Bhoomika Umbarje, Jincy George, Akshaya Sadanandan, Minnu Mani, Drishya Devan, Sajeevan Sajana, Jispa Joseph, Mrudhula Suresh, Darsana Mohanan, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran

Mumbai Women: Esha Rohit, Hemali Borwankar (wk), Vrushali Bhagat, Sanika Chalke, Riya Chaudhari, Sayali Satghare (c), Manali Dakshini, Fatima Jaffer, Janhvi Kate, Prakashika Naik, Saima Thakor

KER-W vs MUM-W Squads

Kerala Women: Shani Sasidharan (c), Bhoomika Umbarje, Jincy George, Akshaya Sadanandan, Minnu Mani, Drishya Devan, Sajeevan Sajana, Jispa Joseph, Mrudhula Suresh, Darsana Mohanan, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran, Jisna Joseph, Sayoojya Salilan, Vaishna Shibu, Aleena Surendran, Alka Suresh, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Aswathy Babu, Najla Noushad, Sourabhya Balan

Mumbai Women: Esha Rohit, Hemali Borwankar (wk), Vrushali Bhagat, Sanika Chalke, Riya Chaudhari, Sayali Satghare (c), Manali Dakshini, Fatima Jaffer, Janhvi Kate, Prakashika Naik, Saima Thakor, Nirmiti Rane, Aachal Valanju, Sejal Raut, Jagravi Pawar, Saniya Raut, Manjiri Gawade, Mansi Patl, Batul Pereira, Shweta Haranhalli, Sharvi Save, Imran Shah, Humaira Kazi, Mahi Thakkar, Samruddhi Rawool, Gargi Bandekar, Shaheen Abdula

