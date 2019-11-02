Dream11 Prediction

Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Team Prediction Indian Super League 2019-20: Captain And Vice Captain, Fantasy Football Tips For Today’s ISL Match 14 KBFC vs HYD at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati 7.30 PM IST: Hyderabad FC will be target their first points of Indian Super League 2019-20 when they take on Kerala Blasters FC at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Saturday for what will be their first ever home match. Hyderabad have not won a game yet, losing their first match 5-0 against ATK before going down 3-1 to Jamshedpur FC in their next.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC will look to put their defeat against Mumbai City FC behind them when they take on the newcomers. The Kochi-based club won their first match at home against ATK before a late strike from Mumbai City FC’s Amine Chermiti condemned them to a defeat in their next game.

Kick-Off Time: The match between KBFC and HYD will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad

My Dream11 Team

Kamaljit Singh, Gianni Zuiverloon, Mohammad Rakip, Jairo Rodrigues, Halicharan Narzary, Sahal Abdul Samad, Sergio Cidoncha, Marko Stankovic, Marcelinho Leite Pereira (vice-captain), Bartholomew Ogbeche (captain), Robin Singh

KBFC vs HYD Squads

Kerala Blasters FC: Bilal Khan, Rehnesh Paramba, Shibin Kunniyil, Mohammad Rakip, Jairo Rodrigues, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Singh, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Raphael Messi Bouli, Lalruatthara, Gianni Zuiverloon, Mario Arques, Moustapha Gning, Seityasen Singh, Darren Caldeira, Rahul Kannoly, Sahal Abdul Samad, Mohammed Rafi, Sergio Cidoncha, Jeakson Thounaojam, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Halicharan Narzary, Samuel Lalmuanpuia

Hyderabad FC: Kamalijt-Singh, Laxmikant Kattimani, Anuj-Kumar,Gurtej-Singh,Rafael Lopez, Sahil panwar, Ashish Rai, Matthew kilgallon, Mohammad Yasir, Tarif Akhand, Laldanmawia Ralte, Nikhil Poojary, Marko Stankovic, Nestor Gordillo, Deependra Negi, Sahil Tavora, Rohit-Kumar, Adil Khan, Shankar Sampingraj, Abhishek Halder, Marcelinho Leite Pereira, Robin-Singh, Giles Barnes Barnes, Gani Nigam, Deyvison Rogerio Da Silya

