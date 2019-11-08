Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC Prediction ISL 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match No. 18 KBFC vs ODS in Kochi: Kerala Blasters FC welcome Odisha FC to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Friday. Eelco Schattorie’s side have been far from their best in the last two matches, losing at home to Mumbai City FC before being beaten by Hyderabad FC away within the space of 10 days. Josep Gombau’s Odisha meanwhile, have been quite the opposite, slowly finding their feet with a comprehensive win against the Islanders in their last match after two losses at the start off their campaign.

The contrasting forms leading up to the fixture make for a tasty affair, with the encounter being the first between the two sides in the Indian Super League history.

The game will be shown live on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Kick-Off Time: The match between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

My Dream11 Team

TP Rehnesh, Narayan Das, Rana Gharami, Mohamad Rakip, Jessel Carneiro, Xisco Hernandez, Jerry Mawhmingthana, R K Praveen, Sergio Cidoncha, Ardiane Santana (C), Bartholomew Ogbeche

KBFC vs ODS Predicted Playing XIs

Kerala Blasters FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Jairo Rodrigues, Raju Gaikwad, Mouhamadou Gning, RK Praveen, Halicharan Narzary, Sergio Cidoncha, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Odisha FC: Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Rana Gharami, Carlos Delgado, Vinit Rai, Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez, Diawandou Diagne, Aridane Santana, Jerry Mawihmingthanga

