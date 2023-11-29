Home

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2023-24 match online and on TV.

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC. (Image: Twitter X)

Kochi, Kerala: Home side, Kerala Blasters take on Chennaiyin FC in a high-voltage South Indian derby in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Wednesday.

Ivan Vukomanovic and his men have been flawless and walk around with an air of inevitability so far this season. They have won four out of their five home games and the match on Wednesday will again see them turning up in front of some breath-taking crowd support, and whether they capitalise on that to make the most of the home advantage remains to be seen.

Plenty of Kochi games at the start of the season give the Kerala Blasters a head-start to accumulate as many points as possible in the opening half of the campaign. They should be looking to build a distance in this phase with other teams in the league before a host of challenging encounters on the road come their way.

It has been a season of there and thereabouts for Chennaiyin FC. Barring a few games, they have often been close to the finishing line but have frequently fallen short of the same. An instant boost of confidence is essential to inspire some self-belief within the squad, and few things come close to upsetting Kerala Blasters in their own backyard.

What is the timing of the ISL match Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC ?

The Indian Super League match Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC will be played on Wednesday (November 29) from 8:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the ISL match Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC going to be played?

The Indian Super League match Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

Where can I watch the ISL match Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC on TV ?

The Indian Super League match Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC will be telecasted live on Sports 18 network.

Where can I live stream the ISL match Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC in India?

The Indian Super League match Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC will be live streamed on Jio Cinema.

Kerala Blasters Squad: Karanjit Singh, Lara Sharma, Sachin Suresh and Mohd Arbaz, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Aibanbha Kupar Dohling, Noacha Singh Huidrom, Hormipam RV, Sandeep Singh Soraisham, Marko Leskovic, Milos Drincic, Danish Farooq, Bryce Brian Miranda, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Saurav Mandal, Vibin Mohanan, Mohammed Azhar, Mohammed Aimen, Yoihenba Meitei Sukham, Freddy Lallawmawma, Adrian Nicolas Luna Retamar, Nihal Sudeesh, Bidhyashagar Singh Khangembam, Rahul KP, Ishan Pandita, Dimitrios Diamantakos, Kwame Peprah, Daisuke Sakai.

Chennaiyin FC: Samik Mitra, Debjit Majumder, Prateek Kumar Singh, Mohanraj K, Ankit Mukherjee, Ryan Edwards Lazar Cirkovic, Ajith Kumar, Bikash Yumnam, Bijay Chhetri, Aakash Sangwan, Sarthak Golui, Sachu Siby and RS Preyarhanjan, Jiteshwor Singh, Cristian Battocchio, Mohammed Rafique, Ayush Adhikari, Rafael Crivellaro, Ninthoi Meetei, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Sourav Das, Farukh Choudhary and Nesta JP Colin, Vincy Barretto, Rahim Ali, Irfan Yadwad, Jordan Murray, Connor Shields.

