Kochi: Hero Indian Super League (ISL) will kick off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, Kerala, on 07th October, Friday, with Kerala Blasters hosting East Bengal FC. Kerala Blasters ended HERO ISL Season 2021-2022 as runners-up, losing out on penalties to Hyderabad FC. The three-time Hero Indian Super League runners-up will be looking to sustain this level and will have the backing of their passionate home support who are back in the stadiums. East Bengal Head Coach, Stephen Constantine, will be managing a Hero ISL club for the first time on Friday but has a wealth of experience in India, having managed the Indian National team for seven years across two stints. East Bengal won only one game last season, and Constantine said that the rebuild would be a progressive one.

What is the timing of the Hero ISL match Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal FC ?

The Hero ISL match Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal FC will be played on Friday (October 7) from 7:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Hero ISL match Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal FC going to be played?

The Hero ISL match Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal FC will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

Where can I watch the Hero ISL match Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal FC on TV ?

The Hero ISL match Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal FC will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where can I live stream the Hero ISL match Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal FC in India?

The Hero ISL match Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal FC will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.