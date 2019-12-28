Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match No. 48 KBFC vs NEUFC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi: Kerala Blasters FC will be desperate to end their eight-game winless streak when they take on hosts NorthEast United in their Indian Super League (ISL) encounter on Saturday. Blasters similarly had gone on a 14-match drought after their season opener in the previous year as well, which cost them dearly. With just seven points from nine games, Eelco Schattorie’s team have been poor at home as well, despite enjoying strong fan support. Since last season, Kerala have only 14 points from 14 home matches and the last three of them have finished in draws. They are coming off a demoralizing 1-3 defeat to rivals Chennaiyin FC and Schattorie will be eager for a win over his former side.

Kerala’s defence has not been performing any better. A lack of stability has resulted in them keeping just one clean-sheet so far and that too came against a misfiring Odisha side. Midfield also has looked pedestrian at times and the injury to Sergio Cidoncha has not helped matters.

NorthEast United have also floundered after making a good start to the campaign. A winless run of four games has left them sixth on the table with 10 points. Their attack has suffered in the absence of star striker Asamoah Gyan who had been injured for a while. They have just scored the least amount of goals in the league so far (8) and with a solitary goal from the last three games. The return to fitness of Federico Gallego should help them create more chances in front of goal, should he feature in the game. The match between Kerala Blasters FC and NorthEast United FC will kick-off at 7.30 PM IST on Saturday(December 28). The live TV broadcast of the football game will be available on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Kick-Off Time: The match between Kerala Blasters FC and NorthEast United FC will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

KBFC vs NEUFC Predicted Playing XIs

Kerala Blasters FC: Rehenesh (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Drobarov, Raju Gaikwad, Jesel Carnerio, Cidoncha, Prasanth, Sahal, Messi, Ogbeche.

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy (GK), Reagan Singh, Kai Heerings, Mislav Komorski, N Tamang, Jose Leudo, Milan Singh, Redeem Tlang, Panagiotis Triadis, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Martin Chaves

KBFC vs NEUFC SQUADS

NorthEast United FC: Pawan Kumar, Soram Poirier, Subhasish Roy (gk), Wayne Vaz, Provat Lakra, Pawan Kumar, Reagan Singh, Mislav Komorski, Shouvik Ghosh, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Rakesh Pradhan, José Leudo, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Milan Singh, Martin Chaves, Fanai Lalrempuia, Kai Hearings, Nikhil Kadam, Alfred Lalroutsang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia, Asamoah Gyan, Maximiliano Barreiro, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang.

Kerala Blasters FC: Bilal Khan, Rehnesh Paramba, Shibin Kunniyil, Mohammad Rakip, Jairo Rodrigues, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Singh, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Raphael Messi Bouli, Lalruatthara, Gianni Zuiverloon, Mario Arques, Moustapha Gning, Seityasen Singh, Darren Caldeira, Rahul Kannoly, Sahal Abdul Samad, Mohammed Rafi, Sergio Cidoncha, Jeakson Thounaojam, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Halicharan Narzary, Samuel Lalmuanpuia.

