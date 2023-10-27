Home

Here are the details of when and where to watch Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC, ISL 2023-24 match online and on TV.

Kochi, Kerala: Kerala Blasters FC will aim to maintain their undefeated home record as they host Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Friday. The Blasters currently occupy a solid position in the top half of the league table, boasting two victories, a draw, and a lone loss – that loss occurring during an away match against Mumbai City FC. Adding to the anticipation, the upcoming match marks the return of their head coach Ivan Vukomanovic, who will be back in the dugout after serving his suspension.

The tactical battle on Friday between Vukomanovic and Sergio Lobera promises to be a gripping one, as the latter aims to disrupt the expectations of the home supporters. Ahead of their clash in Kochi, here are a few interesting statistics that could have a strong bearing on the game.

What is the timing of the ISL match Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC ?

The Indian Super League match Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC will be played on Friday (October 27) from 8:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the ISL match Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC going to be played?

The Indian Super League match Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

Where can I watch the ISL match Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC on TV ?

The Indian Super League match Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC will be telecasted live on Sports 18 network.

Where can I live stream the ISL match Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC in India?

The Indian Super League match Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC will be live streamed on Jio Cinema.

Odisha FC Squad: Amrinder Singh, L. Ralte, Niraj Kumar, Amey Ranawade, Carlos Rodriguez, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Laldinliana Renthlei, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Narender Gahlot, P. Singson, Sahil Panwar, Mourtada Fall, Tankadhar Bag, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Ahmed Jahouh, Givson Singh Moirangthem, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Isak Vanlalruatfela, L. Khawlrhing, Lenny Rodrigues, Paul Hmar, Pranjal Bhumij, Princeton Rebello, Aniket Jadhav, Aphaoba Ashangbam, Cy Goddard, Diego Mauricio, Jerry, Michael Soosairaj, Pungte Lapung, Roy Krishna.

Kerala Blasters Squad: Karanjit Singh, Lara Sharma, Sachin Suresh and Mohd Arbaz, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Aibanbha Kupar Dohling, Noacha Singh Huidrom, Hormipam RV, Sandeep Singh Soraisham, Marko Leskovic, Milos Drincic, Danish Farooq, Bryce Brian Miranda, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Saurav Mandal, Vibin Mohanan, Mohammed Azhar, Mohammed Aimen, Yoihenba Meitei Sukham, Freddy Lallawmawma, Adrian Nicolas Luna Retamar, Nihal Sudeesh, Bidhyashagar Singh Khangembam, Rahul KP, Ishan Pandita, Dimitrios Diamantakos, Kwame Peprah, Daisuke Sakai.

