Kerala Police won hearts on Thursday as they came up with a unique solution to track down COVID-19 lockdown violaters. They used India coach Ravi Shastri’s famous Tracer Bullet’ voice as the background score and created a challenge. Also Read - Lockdown Crisis: Migrant Workers go on Rampage, Allegedly Torch Vehicles in Surat

In the video posted by Kerala Police, citizens, who are outside their house or in a small gathering are rushing back into their homes when they are spotted by a drone in the clip is giving the actual information of the people roaming outside to the cops. Also Read - Will Nationwide Lockdown be Extended? All Eyes on PM Modi's Video Conference With CMs Today

The Indian coach himself quoted Kerala Police’s tweet and also acknowledged their great initiative, calling it innovative. He soon took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Very innovative. Good luck #TracerBulletChallenge #IndiaFightsCorona #COVID”. Also Read - Pakistan Extends Ban on Domestic, International Flights as Coronavirus Cases Reach 4,695

Drone sightings during lockdown… pic.twitter.com/kN3a4YCJ5D — Kerala Police (@TheKeralaPolice) April 7, 2020

The initiative has been winning hearts on social media. Here is how fans reacted.

Some of the most brilliant adverts is of kerala police. Way ahead of others. Funny & tongue in cheek — kamaljit sandhu (@kamaljitsandhu) April 7, 2020

Best one..👌🏻👌🏻 plz add some video game sound next tym.. giving positive guidance👌🏻😊👍🏻👍🏻 — Sumti Jain (@sumtijain26) April 7, 2020

Nice work,🙏🙏🌹🌹 — Raja Sarkar (@RajaSar90463256) April 7, 2020

super kerala police 👏👏👏 — Dinesh Prabha (@PrabaDinesh) April 7, 2020

In the video, one can hear former India cricketers-turned-commentators Sunil Gavaskar, Sanjay Manjrekar try the emulate Shastri’s ‘tracer bullet’ voice.

Not long back, Shastri took to his social media to spread awareness among the citizens about the coronavirus and urged them to stay indoors.

Shastri was one of the most respected commentators across the cricket fraternity before the former 1983 World Cup-winner decided to take up the job of the head coach of the national side.

Meanwhile, with the pandemic bringing the world to a standstill, all cricketing events have been put on hold by the ICC.