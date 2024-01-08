Home

Sports

Kerala Spinner Jalaj Saxena Joins Madan Lal, Vinoo Mankad In Rare Feat In Domestic Cricket

Kerala Spinner Jalaj Saxena Joins Madan Lal, Vinoo Mankad In Rare Feat In Domestic Cricket

Jajaj Saxena is currently playing for Kerala in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. Despite his statistics, Saxena didn't play for India at the top level.

Jajaj Saxena is in hi 19th year in Indian domestic cricket. (Image: X)

New Delhi: Kerala spinner Jalaj Saxena will go down as one of the stalwarts of Indian domestic cricket after the 37-year-old after the off-spinner joined Madan Lal and Vinoo Mankad to register a rare combination of 9000 runs and 600 wickets. The historic feat took place when Saxena picked up two wickets against Uttar Pradesh in their ongoing Ranji Trophy tie that ended in a draw.

Trending Now

Having made his first-class debut in 2005, Saxena represented Madhya Pradesh for most of his career before shifting his base to Kerala in 2016. However, despite having such a glorious career, left-arm slow bowler failed to make it to the Indian national team.

You may like to read

However, he was a part of Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, and Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League during his career but lacked game time. He made his IPL debut with Punjab Kings against Delhi Capitals in 2021 season and bowled three overs and conceded 27 runs.

Interestingly, that was Saxena’s only IPL match till date.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.