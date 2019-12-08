Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Kerala vs Delhi Dream11 Team Prediction Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips KER vs DEL Elite Group A and B, Round 1 at St Xavier’s College Ground, Thiruvananthapuram 9:30 AM IST: It’s back. Ranji Trophy is all to get underway from Monday with 10 matches being played across the country. This is the 86th edition of India’s premier first-class domestic competition. The top 18 teams have been kept in Group A and B while the next best are in Group C. Rest, including newbie Chandigarh are in Plate group. Yet again, the season promises a lot with several cricketers aiming to make a mark and hopefully get a call-up for the national team. The season starts from December 9 and will continue till March next year when the final will be played.

TOSS – The toss between Kerala and Delhi will take place at 9:30 AM (IST) on December 9.

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Venue: St Xavier’s College Ground, Thiruvananthapuram

KER vs DEL My Dream11 Team

Mohammed Azharuddeen, Dhruv Shorey, Robin Uthappa, Vishnu Vinod (vice-captain), Hiten Dalal, Nitish Rana (captain), Lalit Yadav, Jalaj Saxena, KM Asif, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Warrier

KER vs DEL SQUADS

Delhi: Pradeep Sangwan, Vikas Mishra, Pawan Suyal, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Shorey (captain), Anuj Rawat (wk), Navdeep Saini, Shivam Sharma, Hiten Dalal, Jonty Sidhu, Tejas Baroka, Kunal Chandela, Lalit Yadav, Shivank Vashisht, Kunwar Bidhuri

Kerala: Robin Uthappa, Jalaj Saxena, Rohan Prem, Sachin Baby (captain), Sandeep Warrier, Basil Thampi, Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), MD Nidheesh, Akshay Chandran, Salman Nizar, Vishnu Vinod, Rohan Kunnummal, Sijomon Joseph, Ponnam Rahul, KM Asif, Sudhesan Midhun

