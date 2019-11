Dream11 Prediction

Kerala vs Vidarbha Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips KER vs VID Round 5, Group B Match at St. Xavier’s College, Thiruvananthapuram 9:30 AM IST: Round 5 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20 pits Kerala and Vidarbha in Thiruvananthapuram. While Kerala are coming into this game on the back of two successive wins, Vidarbha are enjoying a three-match winning streak.

TOSS – The toss between Kerala and Vidarbha will take place at 09:00 AM IST on November 14

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Venue: St. Xavier’s College, Thiruvananthapuram

My Dream11 Team

Jitesh Sharma, Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Rohan Kunnummal, Faiz Fazal (c), Srikant Wagh, Akshay Karnewar, Akshay Kolhar, Basil Thampi, Darshan Nalkande, Sudhesan Midhun (VC)

KER vs VID Predicted XIs

Kerala: Vishnu Vinod, Rohan Kunnummal, Sanju Samson (wk), Sachin Baby, Robin Uthappa (C), Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Basil Thampi, Asif KM, Sudhesan Midhun, Nidheesh M D.

Vidarbha: Faiz Fazal (C), Akshay Kolhar, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Akshay Wakhare, Rushabh Rathod, Shalabh Shrivastava, Yash Thakur, Akshay Wadkar, Shrikant Wagh, Darshan Nalkande, Akshay Karnewar.

KER vs VID SQUADS

Kerala Squad: Vishnu Vinod, Rohan Kunnummal, Sanju Samson (wk), Sachin Baby, Robin Uthappa (C), Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Basil Thampi, Asif KM, Sudhesan Midhun, Nidheesh M D, Vinoop Manoharan, Ponnam Rahul, Akshay Chandran, Sandeep Warrier.

Vidarbha Squad: Faiz Fazal (C), Akshay Kolhar, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Akshay Wakhare, Rushabh Rathod, Shalabh Shrivastava, Yash Thakur, Akshay Wadkar, Shrikant Wagh, Darshan Nalkande, Akshay Karnewar, Aditya Sarwate, Rajneesh Gurbani, Ganesh Satish.

