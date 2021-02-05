India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar’s tweet in which he urged his fellow citizens to remain united following pop icon Rihanna’s comment on farmers’ protest in the country attracted widespread attention with over 2.72 lakhs retweets and close to 1.5 lakh likes. However, it hasn’t gone down well with several social media users as well with few venting their ire directly while others taking a different route, like the one taken by Keralites who are apologising to former tennis star Maria Sharapova. Also Read - 'No Farmer, No Food' Along With Photo of Bhagat Singh Printed on Wedding Card in Haryana

A little context first. During an interview in 2015, tennis icon Sharapova had asked who Tendulkar was, a comment which didn’t go down well with his fans in India and several of them began trolling her. Now, six years later, Keralites have again flooded her social media with comments asking for forgiveness. Also Read - Salman Khan Speaks on Farmers' Protest And The 'Propaganda' But Has he Really?

“I am sorry, Maria, the legend. We knew Sachin as a player. But we didn’t knew him as a person. You were right and sorry for commenting bad on your FB post,” a user wrote. Also Read - 'India Should Give Her Child bravery Award...', BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi Mocks Greta Thunberg

Another said, “Sharapova, you were right about Sachin, that he is not a person of quality that you should know.”

Then there was one who included shawarma and Kuzhimanthi (a variant of biryani) as peace offering. “I am the sorry”, borrowing words from a Malayalam movie, while another said”One truck load of apologies, sister. We didn’t have your foresightedness. Time proved that you were right,” the user wrote.

On Thursday, Rihanna’s tweet, in which she shared an article that reported on internet access being blocked following violent clashes between farmers and protests around Delhi, went viral. It drew a detailed response from India’s Ministry of External Affairs with a flurry of tweets from several sportspersons including Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Saina Nehwal, Rohit Sharma, Anil Kumble among others responding.

“India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let’s remain united as a nation,” Tendulkar tweeted.