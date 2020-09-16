Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – John Simpson

Batsmen – Stephen Eskinazi (C), Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond

All-rounders – Martin Andersson, Like Hollman, Blake, Joe Denly

Bowlers – Fred Klaassen, Steven Finn, Tom Helm

KET vs MID Probable Playing XIs

Kent: Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Joe Denly, Heino Kuhn, Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, Imran Qayyum, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen, Grant Stewart, Jordan Cox (wk).

Middlesex: Stevie Eskinazi, Max Holden, Joe Cracknell, John Simpson (wk), Jack Davies, Martin Andersson, Luke Hollman, Steven Finn (C), Miguel Cummins, Tom Helm, Nathan Sowter

KET vs MID Squads

Kent: Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Joe Denly, Heino Kuhn, Alex Blake, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox (wk), Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, Imran Qayyum, Fred Klaassen, Calum Haggett, Marcus ORiordan, Oliver Robinson.

Middlesex: Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, John Simpson (wk), Martin Andersson, Dan Lincoln, Nick Gubbins, Luke Hollman, Tom Helm, Nathan Sowter, Miguel Cummins, Steven Finn (C), Joe Cracknell, Jack Davies, James Harris.

