KET vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction, Vitality T20 Blast 2022

KET vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction, Vitality T20 Blast 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Kent vs Somerset, Playing 11s For Today's Match St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury, 11:30 PM IST May 25, Wednesday

Here is the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KET vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction, KET vs SOM Fantasy Cricket Prediction, KET vs SOM Playing 11s Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Kent vs Somerset, Fantasy Playing Tips – , Vitality T20 Blast 2022.

TOSS – The Vitality T20 Blast 2022 toss between Kent vs Somerset will take place at 11:00 PM IST

Time – May 25, 11:30 PM IST



Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury.

KET vs SOM My Dream 11 Team

Tom Banton, Tom Abell, Rilee Rossouw, Joe Denly (vc), Zak Crawley(VC), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Darren Stevens, Lewis Gregory, Peter Siddle, Marchant de Lange, Qais Ahmed

KET vs SOM Probable Playing XI

Somerset: Tom Abell, Rilee Rossouw, Will Smeed, Tom Banton, Steven Davies, George Bartlett, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Roelof van der Merwe, Peter Siddle, Marchant de Lange

Kent: Jordan Cox, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Darren Stevens, George Linde, Sam Billings, James Logan, Fred Klaassen, Matt Milnes, Qais Ahmed

