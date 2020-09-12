Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Kent vs Sussex Dream11 Team Hints And Prediction English T20 Blast 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable Playing XIs For Today’s KET vs SUS at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury: In another exciting South Group encounter of English T20 Blast 2020 on Saturday evening, Kent will take on Sussex at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury. The English T20 Blast KET vs SUS match will commence at 6.30 PM IST – September 12. With the race to the knockouts heating up slowly, Kent are all set to face Sussex in an important clash of South Group match. Both sides have had a good campaign so far. Kent are the only unbeaten team remaining in the group. They have won three games, tied one, and their one game was washed out due to rain out of five. Sussex, on the other hand, have also managed to win three games, lost one, and their one game was also abandoned due to rain. Both sides would be eyeing the top spot in the points table with a vital victory tonight. A win for either side will take them closer to the knockouts. When these two sides met earlier in the competition, Kent won the game by just one run. Sussex would be itching to get over the line this time around. Also Read - MID vs HAM Dream11 Team Predictions, English T20 Blast: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Middlesex vs Hampshire at Lord’s, London 6:30 PM IST Saturday, September 12

TOSS: The English T20 Blast 2020 match toss between Kent and Sussex will take place at 6 PM (IST) – September 12. Also Read - UCC vs BAC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Romania 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For United Cricket Club vs Baneasa Cricket Club T10 Match at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County 6.30 PM IST September 12

Time: 06.30 PM IST Also Read - CLJ vs ICC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Romania 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Cluj Cricket Club vs Indian Cricket Club T10 Match at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County 4.30 PM IST September 12

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Philip Salt

Batsmen: Zak Crawley, Luke Wright, Delray Rawlins, Daniel Bell Drummond

All-rounders: Grant Stewart, David Wiese, Alex Blake

Bowlers: Tymal Mills, Imran Qayyum, Fred Klaassen

KET vs SUS Probable Playing XIs

Kent: Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Heino Kuhn, Alex Blake, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox (WK), Joe Denly, Tim Groenewald, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen, and Imran Qayyum.

Sussex: Calum MacLeod, Luke Wright (C), Delray Rawlins, Ben Brown (WK), David Wiese, Ravi Bopara, Chris Jordan, George Garton, Will Beer, Danny Briggs, and Tymal Mills.

KET vs SUS Squads

Kent: Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell Drummond, Jack Leaning, Joe Denly, Darren Stevens, Calum Haggett, Marcus O’Riordan, Harry Podmore, Ivan Thomas, Matt Milnes, Grant Stewart, Imran Qayyum, Nathan Gilchrist, Fred Klaassen, Tim Groenewald, Hamidullah Qadri, Heino Kuhn, Alex Blake, Sam Billings, Ollie Robinson.

Sussex: Ben Brown, Harry Finch, Philip Salt, Stiaan van Zyl, Ravi Bopara, Luke Wright, Tom Clark, Laurie Evans Tom Haines, Delray Rawlins, Luke Wells, David Wiese, Jofra Archer, Will Beer, Danny Briggs, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Stuart Meaker, Tymal Mills, Ollie Robinson, Will Sheffield, Aaron Thomason, Jack Carson, Mitchell Claydon, Henry Crocombe.

