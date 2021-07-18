KET vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction

KET vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Vitality T20 Blast 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kent vs Sussex T20 Match at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury 11 PM IST July 18.

Kent will face Sussex in the 125th match of the England T20 Blast on Sunday at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury. Kent is in prime form as they are currently at the top of the South Group after winning nine out of their 13 matches. On the other hand, Sussex is currently in fourth place as they have won five matches out of the 13 they have played so far. Also Read - WOR vs WAS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Vitality T20 Blast: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XI For Worcestershire vs Warwickshire, 10 PM IST, July 9

English T20 Blast Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KET vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction, KET vs SUS Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 Blast, KET vs SUS Probable XIs English T20 Blast, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – KET vs SUS, Fantasy Playing Tips – English T20 Blast, Dream11 Team PredictionKent vs Sussex, Dream11 Team Prediction Kent vs Sussex, Fantasy Tips Kent vs Sussex, Dream11 Team Tips Prediction Kent vs Sussex.

TOSS: The English T20 Blast 2020 match toss between Kent and Sussex will take place at 11 PM (IST) – July 18.

Time: 10.30 PM IST

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury.

My Dream11 Team

Phil Salt, Zak Crawley, Luke Wright, Harry Finch, Heino Kuhn, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Archie Lenham, Will Beer, Safyaan Sharif, Rashid Khan

Captain: Ravi Bopara, Vice-Captain: Zak Crawley

KET vs SUS Probable Playing XIs

Kent George Munsey, Zak Crawley, Heino Kuhn (c), Harry Finch, Calum MacLeod, Dan Lincoln(wk), Marcus O’Riordan, Safyaan Sharif, Harry Podmore, Elliot Hooper, Matthew Quinn

Sussex Philip Salt (wk), Luke Wright (c), Ravi Bopara, Harrison Ward, Delray Rawlins, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Will Beer, Ollie Robinson, Mitchell Claydon, Archie Lenham

KET vs SUS Squads

Kent George Munsey, Zak Crawley, Heino Kuhn (c), Harry Finch, Calum MacLeod, Dan Lincoln (wk), Marcus O’Riordan, Safyaan Sharif, Harry Podmore, Elliot Hooper, Matthew Quinn, Joe Denly, Alex Blake, Ollie Robinson

Sussex Philip Salt (wk), Luke Wright (c), Ravi Bopara, Harrison Ward, Delray Rawlins, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Will Beer, Ollie Robinson, Mitchell Claydon, Archie Lenham, Tom Clark, Ali Orr, Ben Brown

