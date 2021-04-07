Belgium star midfielder Kevin de Bruyne signed a contract extension with Premier League giants Manchester City until 2025. De Bruyne, who won the PFA Player of the Year award last year is one of the strongest pillars of City’s rise in the Premier League in the last decade. Also Read - Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund: Foden Late Strike Hands Guardiola's Men 2-1 Win in UCL Quarterfinal

De Bruyne joined City in 2015 since then he has played 255 games for them in which he netted 65 goals and provided 105 assists. The Belgian has played a monumental role in City's two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups triumphs.

Last season, he tied the Premier League single-season assist record.

⚠️ DEFENDERS BEWARE ⚠️ We’re thrilled to announce @DeBruyneKev has signed a contract extension until 2025! ⚡️ Tap to read the full story ⬇️ 🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 7, 2021

After signing the contract extension, KDB expressed his happiness and said he loved the fans and his family is also settled in Manchester.

“I could not be happier,” De Bruyne said.

“Since joining City in 2015, I have felt at home. I love the fans, my family are settled here in Manchester and my own game has developed really well.”

De Bruyne is confident of playing at the highest level for City in the upcoming seasons.

“This football club is geared for success. It offers me everything I need to maximise my performance, so signing this contract was a straightforward decision. I am playing the best football of my career and I honestly feel there is more to come.

After penning his new deal, we sat down with the man himself! 🤩 Watch the full interview with @DeBruyneKev! 🎥 🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klUGiM — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 7, 2021



He further talked about his good relations with City manager Pep Guardiola who is also bound to the club until 2023.

“Pep and I see football in the same way. Having that relationship with a manager is so important to me because our objectives are totally aligned and we want the same things.

“My focus now is on ensuring we have a successful end to the current campaign. Our results and performances so far have been excellent, but we need to make sure we end the season with the silverware we deserve,” he added.

City are inching towards clinching their third Premier League title in the last four years. The Pep Guardiola side is currently sitting at the top of the points table with comfortable 14-points lead over the second-placed Manchester United.