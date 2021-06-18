New Delhi: Ireland’s talisman batsman Kevin O’Brien has decided to hang his boots from the One Day International but he has decided to remain available for the T20Is and the Test format. O’Brien called time on his ODI career after scoring 3619 runs in 152 matches 29.42. The right-arm fast-medium also scalped 114 wickets in his 50-overs career. Also Read - Euro 2020: Raheem Sterling Strikes as England Beat Gutsy Croatia to Start Campaign on High

Meanwhile, Kevin O'Brien played the biggest knock of his ODI career when he scored 113 runs off just 63 balls in the 2011 World Cup match against England. The English team had posted 327 runs in that game and O'Brien's piece de resistance helped Ireland stun the Andrew Strauss-led team. In fact, Ireland was struggling at 111/5 after 25 overs and Kevin went on to play one of the best ODI knocks in the history of the game.

The 37-year old has set his eye on the upcoming T20 World Cup and wants to do well for his team in the big event.

“After 15 years playing for Ireland, I feel now is the right time to step away and retire from ODI cricket. It has been an honour and a privilege to represent my country 153 times and the memories I take from them will last a lifetime,” said O’Brien.

“I’ve had some unbelievable moments with the team since 2006 – the three World Cups, the personal successes and spending time travelling and playing all over the world, but I will now shift my focus and remain fully committed to T20 cricket – with two world cups in the next 18 months – and hoping to add to my three caps in Test cricket.”

Meanwhile, the all-rounder has always been instrumental in the success of the Ireland team. O’Brien is Ireland’s third-highest run-getter in the ODI format and he is also the team’s highest wicket-taker.

Kevin will be next in action in the T20I series against South Africa. The first T20I will take place on 19th July in Dublin.