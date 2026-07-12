Kevin Pietersen and Anjum Chopra inducted in ICC Hall of Fame – All you need to know

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen and India's Anjum Chopra have become the latest to be inducted in the ICC Hall of Fame

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Former England international cricketer and captain Kevin Pietersen at an event held at Travancore Palace in New Delhi, Friday, February 6, 2026. (Photo: Deepak Kumar/IANS)

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen and legendary Indian women’s team skipper Anjum Chopra have been inducted into the prestigious ICC Hall of Fame. The duo received cricket’s highest recognition alongside former Indian men’s captain Sourav Ganguly at a glittering ceremony held in Edinburgh, taking the total number of inductees in the exclusive club to 125.

Kevin Pietersen enters the Hall of Fame as one of the most explosive and innovative batters of the modern era. Across 104 Test matches, the flamboyant right-hander amassed 8,181 runs at an impressive average of 47.28.

“It is the highest recognition a cricketer can receive, and I know it will take some time for it to fully sink in. I feel privileged to have played across all three formats of the game, and I look back on my career with immense pride and satisfaction,” Kevin Pietersen said.

Also Read: IND vs ENG, One-off Women’s Test: Kranti Gaud’s 5-wicket haul and Mandhana’s fifty put India in complete control

Pietersen is best remembered for his iconic, series-defining 158 at The Oval during the 2005 Ashes, which helped England reclaim the urn after a 17-year drought.

He also played a monumental role in England’s historic 2012-13 Test series victory in India and was named the Player of the Tournament when England lifted the T20 World Cup in 2010. Responding to the honour, Pietersen stated that looking back at his career alongside the game’s greatest figures was truly humbling.

Anjum Chopra joins the legendary list as a true pioneer who helped transform and elevate women’s cricket in India. Making her international debut in 1995, the gritty left-handed batter carved out a stellar career spanning 12 Tests, 127 ODIs, and 14 T20Is.

“A dream to play for India got instilled very early on. I was encouraged to think big by my parents, teachers and coaches who have always been there to support me during tough times. I also got the timely support of administrators as I went on to wear the national colours with great pride. This honour – to be recognized amongst the game’s greatest – is an award for all those who have helped shape my career,” Anjum Chopra said after getting inducted to ICC hall of fame.

Chopra broke multiple barriers during her playing days, becoming the first Indian woman to score 1,000 ODI runs and the first to achieve the milestone of playing 100 One-Day Internationals. Under her leadership, India also registered their historic first-ever overseas Test match victory on South African soil in 2002.

Chopra expressed her delight at the induction, dedicating the award to everyone who supported her journey from a cricket-loving kid to the national colors.